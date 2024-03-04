March 4, 2024

Nature trails reopen in Troodos

Thirteen walking trails in Troodos were reopened on Monday after a one-month closure due to extreme erosion, landslides and snowfall in the area.

The forestry department said this includes well-known trails such as Artemis, Kalidonia and Prodromos were shut but are now deemed suitable for use.

