March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to address college during official meetings in Belgium

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
chris
President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides, is visiting Bruges, Belgium, on Wednesday, where he will address the College of Europe.

Government Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday that Christodoulides will address the college on invitation by Cypriot students association, as part of the national week dedicated to Cyprus. This is the first time that a President of the Republic will be visiting the college.

The president upon arrival will be greeted privately by Rector Federica Mogherini and then he will address  students and academics of the college and the European Diplomatic Academy. He will also meet with Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, before leaving for Brussels.

On Thursday, Christodoulides will participate in deliberations  of the European People’s Party and will then attend a lunch to discuss the Middle East, the situation in Ukraine and global challenges with with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and EU heads of state.

This will be followed by the summit and a working dinner to address the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, security, enlargement, and the EU’s external relations.

On Friday the president will participate in the 30th anniversary event of the European Economic Area, together with the leaders of the EU member states, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, followed by an enlarged Eurozone summit.

Another meeting between Guterres and Christodoulides is also scheduled for Thursday, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Guterres arrived in Brussels on Tuesday evening for contacts with European leaders and officials, Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a media briefing at the international organisation’s headquarters in New York.

Christodoulides, who will be accompanied in Belgium by the government spokesman, the head of the president’s press office Viktoras Papadopoulos, and other officials, will return to Cyprus on Friday evening.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Biden credits Christodoulides for ‘Amalthea’ initiative

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for storms

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus hourly labour cost rises by 5.4 per cent in fourth quarter

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Youth and climate advocacy: opportunities and action!

CM Guest Columnist

Bill to see fairer handling of Turkish Cypriot property

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign