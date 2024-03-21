March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cyprus-based Infocredit announces rebranding, new site

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
infocreditgroup newera 01
Infocredit Group

Cyprus-based Infocredit Group, a firm specialising in business intelligence and regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions, this week announced a comprehensive rebranding and a website redesign, with a focus on an improved customer experience.

According to an official announcement, this initiative “underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and forward-thinking in the rapidly evolving business solutions sector”.

The announcement further noted that “Infocredit Group’s rebranding represents a significant milestone in the company’s history, reflecting a renewed commitment to the core values of Excellence, Integrity, Wisdom, Trust and Customer Focus”.

The rebranding introduces a new logo and brand identity, something which the company said is a reflection of its dedication to “providing balanced and innovative solutions, advancing the success of companies worldwide, and maintaining a relentless pursuit of excellence”.

“Infocredit Group’s rebranding is more than just a visual update; it’s a declaration of our ongoing commitment to continue leading with innovation and promoting change within our industry,” stated Theodoros Kringou, Managing Director.

“Our new brand identity encapsulates our mission to empower businesses with reliable, cutting-edge information, to make informed decisions confidently and thus setting new benchmarks for success and competitiveness,” he added.

In tandem with the rebranding, Infocredit Group also unveiled a redesigned website, part of the company’s digital transformation strategy.

The company mentioned that the website features an enhanced user experience with intuitive navigation and a fresh, modern design, incorporating the brand’s new colour scheme of Deep Midnight Blue and Cyan.

“This redesign,” the announcement said, “aligns with the company’s motto “Securing Ease of Mind” and aims to be the ultimate hub for clients seeking comprehensive compliance and credit solutions”.

“Our redesigned website is not just an extension of our new branding; it’s a reflection of our commitment to making business solutions more accessible, secure, and user-friendly,” Kringou said.

“We’ve created a digital platform that meets the evolving needs of our clients, emphasising our dedication to trust, innovation, and customer-centric service delivery,” he added.

The company concluded by saying that with these strategic initiatives, Infocredit Group “is poised to further enhance its position as a credit and compliance risk solutions industry leader”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus and Estonia to boost ties through business forum

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Saudi Arabia plans $40 bln push into artificial intelligence

Reuters News Service

Easing UK inflation keeps BoE on track for rate cuts later in 2024

Reuters News Service

Washington pressures Austria’s Raiffeisen to drop Russian tycoon deal

Reuters News Service

Finance Minister hosts Eurobank delegation

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign