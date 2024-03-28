March 28, 2024

UCY MBA’s EFMD accreditation renewed a fourth time

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme of the University of Cyprus (UCY) proudly announces it has successfully passed its fourth consecutive re-accreditation by the international organisation European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), once again granting it the quality certification that it has held since 2012. The prestigious EFMD accreditation is one of the most significant international accreditations for the quality of university programmes in the field of business administration.

The accreditation process involved a thorough evaluation of a wide range of aspects of UCY’s MBA, based on rigorous international standards.

This success is essentially another significant achievement for UCY’s MBA programme, confirming the unique educational experience it provides, via a modern, flexible, and content-rich curriculum, aligned with the best international standards. Accreditations from bodies such as EFMD have substantially contributed to establishing the University of Cyprus’ MBA programme as one of the region’s best in terms of shaping visionary leaders amid the ever-changing and challenging international business environment.

The MBA holds an additional international accreditation from AACSB International, the oldest accreditation institution globally, which recognises institutions and schools focusing on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, program development and learning outcomes. Thus, UCY’s Master of Business Administration is the only such programme in the broader Mediterranean region to hold dual accreditation from EFMD and AACSB.

Applications for admission to the MBA programme for the academic year commencing September 2024 are currently being accepted. Full-time or part-time study options are available in the English or Greek language.

For more information about the University of Cyprus MBA and relevant scholarship opportunities:

