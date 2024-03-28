March 28, 2024

Legal 500 ranks Elias Neocleous firm’s departments all ‘Tier 1’

By Press Release
Legal 500 ‘Tier 1’ ranking for all Elias Neocleous departments

Once again, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC stands tall as the undisputed leader, securing its Tier 1 ranking across all nine practice areas in the prestigious Legal 500 EMEA – 2024 edition, marking a monumental achievement for another year. With notable dedication and expertise, we continue to maintain a leading position as the sole law firm in Cyprus to attain this eminent distinction!

Additionally, in a resounding testament to our top-tier legal service delivery, 21 of our exceptional lawyers have been personally lauded in the Legal 500 EMEA commentary for standout contribution to their respective practices.

Among them are Elias Neocleous, Costas Stamatiou and Chrysanthos Christoforou, who proudly retain their positions in the revered ‘Hall of Fame’, in recognition of their enduring legal excellence. Furthermore, Andrea Kallis Parparinou, Costas Stamatiou and Elias Neocleous continue to shine as ‘Leading Individuals’, while Christos Vezouvios and Demetris Roti maintain their esteemed status as ‘Next Generation Partners’. Singled out as ‘Rising Stars’ are George Tsardellis, Elena Christodoulou, Ramona Livera, Andreas Christofides, Vassilis Psyrras and Kyriaki Stinga, demonstrating the promising trajectory of their careers.

“Excellence is not an act, but a habit,” noted Managing Partner Elias Neocleous. “The outstanding recognition conferred by Legal 500 to our firm, and its exceptional talent, underscores our ongoing drive to consistently deliver the highest levels of legal service and reflects our expertise and innovative strategies in addressing the complex legal issues faced by our clients.”

Continuing, he added: “this is not a fleeting accomplishment, but rather a continuous pursuit of excellence that distinguishes us as leaders in our field. We also applaud our talented team members who have earned proud commendations from our clients, and we express our gratitude to our clients for their continued support.”

Since 1991, Legal 500 has provided an impartial, third-party opinion on leading law firms. Its rankings are an authoritative guide to the expertise of lawyers and cover the widest range of practice areas of any such text. Rankings are based on an extensive research process which examines actual performance in a year, and includes contact with over 300,000 clients globally to acquire feedback on which law firms meet the criteria required by today’s in-house counsel and business leaders.

This year’s edition is the most comprehensive guide to date, with 15,000+ firm rankings and approximately 40,000 recommended individuals across the EMEA region.

For more information or assistance, please reach out to your usual contact at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC.

