April 9, 2024

Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival welcomes Lidl

By Press Release
The McDonald’s Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival is proud to welcome Lidl Cyprus as our platinum sponsor for this year’s event.

For the 3rd consecutive year Lidl Cyprus is part of our youth soccer festival, as a great supporter of the young participants, highlighting the importance of a healthier diet, along with sports and exercise in an active and healthy lifestyle, especially in regards to the young generations.

With its upgraded sponsorship, Lidl Cyprus supports and actively contributes to a more conscious nutrition and aspires to inspire people to redefine their eating habits.

Lidl Cyprus is systematically developing its range of products on the basis of the planetary health diet to make it easier for all customers to consciously choose healthy and sustainably manufactured products, understanding the huge impact of what we eat and how much we exercise has on our health and the environment.

