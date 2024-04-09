April 9, 2024

Tanya Romanyukha named new TechIsland general manager

Tanya Romanyukha

The Board of Directors of TechIsland, the largest tech association in Cyprus, announces the appointment of Tanya Romanyukha as general manager, succeeding Marios Giorgoudis, who held the position until recently.

On behalf of the TechIsland Board, Chairman Valentinos Polykarpou expressed gratitude to Giorgoudis for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, extending best wishes for his future endeavours.

“Since the foundation of TechIsland, Tanya has been an integral part of the organisation,” commented Chairman Polykarpou on Romanyukha’s appointment. “We are confident that, with her leadership, TechIsland will continue to grow and achieve substantial impact in establishing Cyprus as a dynamic tech island.”

Since 2021, Romanyukha has been head of operations at her association, leading its strategic and operational initiatives. She has over 12 years of experience in operations management, business development, and venture capital, contributing significantly to various sectors globally, including in Ukraine, the USA, Europe, and the Middle East.

Romanyukha’s expertise has benefited startup accelerators, venture capital, investment groups, and non-profits. She also been active in supporting the island’s Ukrainian community since 2022 through Cy4Ua, and directs the Women In Tech Cyprus Chapter, empowering female professionals in tech.

Her accolades include the Forbes Women in Tech Cyprus Award in late 2023, and the CYDIA Award for Startups & Innovation in 2024, in recognition of her contribution to the tech and innovation scene.

About TechIsland:

TechIsland is the largest tech association in Cyprus with over 300 members. It was founded in 2021 with the mission to transform Cyprus into a tech hub. As a non-profit organisation, TechIsland strives to optimise the operating environment of the island’s tech industry, providing guidance and education to its members, as well as offering unique networking opportunities.

