Romanians arrested for Limassol burglaries

LIMASSOL police believe they have busted a gang of thieves from abroad following the arrest of four Romanians in connection with two recent burglaries in the coastal town.

“Based on the information and evidence we have, it is believed they are a gang that arrived in Cyprus for this reason, to carry out burglaries and thefts and then leave with the stolen property,” Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said.

He said police were seeking a fifth suspect.

Soteriades said the suspects admitted to carrying out the two burglaries, but police believe they were also involved in others across the island.

The arrests followed the interception of a vehicle early on Thursday, which resembled one used by the perpetrators of Tuesday’s break-ins at an optical shop and a supermarket.

Police recognised the vehicle after scouring through footage from security cameras at the two establishments.

Two men, 21 and 37, were in the rental car, which was found to have stolen registration plates. The pair were arrested for that and after questioning, they led officers to their flat in the Yermasoyia area.

There, officers found two other men, aged 27 and 34, as well as 420 pairs of sunglasses worth some €15,000 that had been stolen from the shop. Police also found several packets of cigarettes of the same brand as the 200 cartons stolen from the supermarket.

Mobile phones, identity cards and other documents, were also seized, some of which appeared fake, police said.

The suspects were expected to be brought before court on Friday.