Former government spokesman Michalis Papapetrou’s car was torched on Wednesday night, with the Fire Service finding traces of a flammable substance.

The car had been parked near the racing track in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia, and the fire destroyed two other cars.

In April 2015, Papapetrou had had his car torched once again.

At the time, he told police he suspected no one as he had left politics years ago, and said he thought the fire might be down to the car’s electrical problems.