It’s a female, musical affair

The Kypria International Festival continues with a performance by Greek composer Evanthia Reboutsika and singer Elli Paspala on Monday in Limassol and Tuesday in Nicosia.

Reboutsika, considered one of the most prominent Greek composers of music scores and popular songs, will present some of her most beloved compositions and for the first time, music from the recent films in which she participated, South, Nadide Hayiat, Iftarlik Gazoz and the theatrical plays, Third Wreath and Cyrano.

The composer is also a talented violin virtuoso and a regular performer at major international music festivals in Greece, Egypt, Turkey, America and elsewhere. She is an awarded composer of music scores for feature films, documentaries, TV series and theatrical productions. Perhaps her most famous score was the one she created for the film A Touch of Spice.

Paspala will perform – in her unique way – older and new songs from her collaboration with Reboutsika, and also a selection of some of her favourite songs. A favourite singer of great composers, Paspala will lift us up with some songs, while engaging and moving us with others.

The singer, born in New York to Greek parents, studied at the Manhattan School of Music. In 1982 she moved to Athens and immediately began collaborating with the composer Manos Hatzidakis until 1988. Following this experience, she went on to have a solo career and release her first album In the Moonlight.

In 1994 she began working with other great Greek composers including Stamatis Kraounakis, Mikis Theodorakis and Dionysis Savopoulos.

Her latest collaboration with Reboutiska was for the album The Dance of the Stars which was released in 2007.

Evanthia Reboutsika and Elli Paspala

Live performance by the Greek composer and singer. August 19. Kurium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 70-002212

September 20. Dali Amphitheatre, Dali, Nicosia.