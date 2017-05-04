Burglary reported in Kiti

Items worth €5,500 were stolen from a home in Kiti on Wednesday morning while a computer was stolen from another house in the same village during the day.

A 41-year-old woman reported to police that between 11am and 12.30pm jewellery valued at more than €4,000, a computer and a playstation went missing after her home was broken into.

Police found that the aluminium door of the kitchen had been forced open to gain entry. The perpetrators used a pillowcase to transport the stolen goods.

A forensic expert was called to the scene who seized various items which were sent for scientific tests.

The house had no alarm system or surveillance camera and the items are not covered by insurance.

In the afternoon, a 45-year-old man informed police that between 7am and 5.30pm unknown persons entered his house after breaking a kitchen window and took a computer worth €200.