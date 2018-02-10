Georgiades wants to remain part of government

Harris Georgiades will remain a part of the new government scheme, according to statements he made to Politis newspaper.

He said that he would not necessarily be the finance minister, which is the position he holds currently, but that he would continue on as part of President Nicos Anastasiades government.

Speculation has continued to mount over the expected reshuffle of the President’s Cabinet, following Anastasiades’ re-election a week ago.

Georgiades said: “I remain close to President Anastasiades and in complete concert with him. The final decisions will be made by him in the upcoming week.”

According to Politis’ information Georgiades has claimed he does not want to continue on as finance minister, but that he has not discounted taking on another ministerial position.

So far, no official appointments have been made by the President, who last week told Euronews he would be putting more women and younger people in his Cabinet.

The only woman a member of the Cabinet currently is Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

According to Politis’ information Georgiades had been pegged to become foreign affairs minister, something which he has not discounted. The position will be open, after the current minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, officially announced his retirement on Wednesday.

There have also been suggestions that Georgiades would run for the leadership of the Disy Party, currently headed by Averof Neophytou. Disy elections are expected to be held sometime this year.