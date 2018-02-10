Georgiades wants to remain part of government

February 10th, 2018 Cyprus 15 comments

Georgiades wants to remain part of government

Harris Georgiades

Harris Georgiades will remain a part of the new government scheme, according to statements he made to Politis newspaper.

He said that he would not necessarily be the finance minister, which is the position he holds currently, but that he would continue on as part of President Nicos Anastasiades government.

Speculation has continued to mount over the expected reshuffle of the President’s Cabinet, following Anastasiades’ re-election a week ago.

Georgiades said: “I remain close to President Anastasiades and in complete concert with him.  The final decisions will be made by him in the upcoming week.”

According to Politis’ information Georgiades has claimed he does not want to continue on as finance minister, but that he has not discounted taking on another ministerial position.

So far, no official appointments have been made by the President, who last week told Euronews he would be putting more women and younger people in his Cabinet.

The only woman a member of the Cabinet currently is Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

According to Politis’ information Georgiades had been pegged to become foreign affairs minister, something which he has not discounted. The position will be open, after the current minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, officially announced his retirement on Wednesday.

There have also been suggestions that Georgiades would run for the leadership of the Disy Party, currently headed by Averof Neophytou. Disy elections are expected to be held sometime this year.

Print Friendly
  • Kyrenia

    Finance minister in an age of austerity who advocated a bad tasting medicine for the good of the people but has no appetite for it any more. Sad!

    • EGB

      Lot’s of ways to interpret it. Maybe he feels he’s flogged a dead horse long enough, maybe he feels he deserves a reward or maybe he just sees the longer term economic dangers of giving the post of Foreign Minister to Christodoulides. Who knows.

      • Kyrenia

        Maybe whoever it is they’ll only be obeying diktats from the EU.

        • EGB

          Some people would call that paying back debt and keeping the books balanced. You can take the man out of Cyprus…

          The more important question is who will be Foreign Minister, that will seal the deal or keep the door slightly ajar.

          • Kyrenia

            Someone with big cahonies? Or if a female, big brains.

            • EGB

              Who is this ‘someone’? Is it you perchance?

              • Kyrenia

                Not likely. I’m just an interested observer with time to think, wonder and discuss.

                • EGB

                  So I don’t get it. What has a man with big testicles got to do with anything?

                  • Kyrenia

                    Courageous statesman willing to go the further mile for his country.

                    • EGB

                      Σιγά σιγά. Who are we talking about?

                    • Kyrenia

                      Well if there is one that is. Because we can sure use one.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Turkey 🇹🇷 deeply advocates Ioannis Kasiloudes and Harris Georgiades overall very completely and seriously as the ministers of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾’ Greek Cypriot part, as entirely as possible and Ioannis Kasiloudes have a great conversation with Mevlut Çavuşoğlu in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey 🇹🇷 and the Interior Ministry in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 as entirely as possible.

    • SuzieQ

      Tais-toi🇫🇷

      • peemdubya

        Very good!!

      • EGB

        To be fair that comment was fairly reasonable. It’s just all the flags.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close