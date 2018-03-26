A look back on Nicosia

As part of the Medieval Nicosia Festival, architect and art historian Anna Marangou will give a lecture entitled Quest for Ourselves Through Guilio Savrorgnano’s letters (1557-1670) at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation on Thursday.

The lecture will draw on the foundation’s new landmark publication Venice and the Defence of the Regno di Cipro that brings together the correspondence of the Venetian fortification creator Guilio Savorgnano by well-known French researcher Gilles Grivaud. It will look at Nicosia and its world when, in 1567, Venice decided on the new Venetian fortification. Savorgnano’s correspondence reveals interesting information on the reactions and comments of Venetian architects and civil engineers regarding the construction and cost of the new fortification.

The devastating demolition of the old fortification and of a large number of settlements in the city, as described by Nicosia residents, strikes an emotional chord with readers.

The lecture will also revolve around the innovation of applying such a daring Renaissance project in an inhabited city as well as on the critique lashed out at Savorgnan by his fellow citizens when Nicosia fell after a siege of barely four months, though it boasted the most innovative and contemporary fortification works of the time.

Quest for Ourselves Through Guilio Savrorgnano’s Letters (1557-1670)

Lecture by architect and art historian Anna Marangou. March 28. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-128157