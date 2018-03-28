Russian warns world risks ‘Cold War’ after nerve agent attack

March 28th, 2018 Americas, Russia, World 2 comments

Emergency services vehicles are parked behind a pub that was visited by former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia before they found poisoned; and which remains closed; in Salisbury

Russia’s Ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday the world will enter into a “Cold War situation” should the West continue its bias against Moscow in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Soviet spy in Britain.

“The West must understand that the anti-Russian campaign has no future,” RussianAmbassador Grigory Logvinov told reporters in Canberra.

“If it continues, we will be deeply in a Cold War situation.”

Russia denies any part in the March 4 nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

The United States and governments across Europe are expelling Russian diplomats en masse in response.

Australia said on Tuesday it would expel two Russian diplomats, prompting Logvinov’s impromptu address to the media on Wednesday morning.

Logvinov rejected accusations that Moscow was behind the attack and said Russia has yet to decide on its response to the diplomatic action by British allies.

“I said we have no evidence. The British stubbornly denied giving any evidence. They have denied following the provisions and protocol of the Convention on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” he said.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Georgievna Vorobieva, said the situation surrounding the Skripal case and the expulsions of Russian diplomats was “absolutely absurd”.

Speaking to reporters in reports in the capital, Jakarta, she warned that the confrontation could lead, not to a Cold War but an “ice war”.

“What is worse than an ice war? It’s a hot war,” she said.

“Do we want that? Well, I can tell you from Russia’s side definitely we don’t want that because if we take into account the number of nuclear weapons accumulated by the country – this kind of development would be fatal for our planet.”

Russia wanted to cooperate in the investigation of the attack on the Skripals “in a very transparent way”, she said, but added that Russian consular access to the two in hospital in Britain had been denied.

“We’re not concealing anything,” said Vorobieva.

Indonesia has not expelled any Russian diplomats and Vorobieva said Russia appreciated its “balanced positions” and the fact it was not “jumping to any conclusions”.

  • Douglas

    It is well documented Russia is suspected of having organized the killings of at least 14 other people on British soil over the past two decades, according to an extensive BuzzFeed investigation. That is thanks in part to geography: London is a hub for the Russian diaspora.

    That is exactly what the West, viz. the Empire-in-decline and its vassal states, wants. A Cold War needs lots of weaponry to “protect” from the aggressor; who benefits from that obscene need for protection? Exactly, the military-industrial complex. That is also why the wars in the Middle East are continuing ad infinitum, and why new ones are created, old ones “reinvigorated”. Same old tired story.

