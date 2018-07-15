Trump told May to sue the EU over Brexit (Updated)

July 15th, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa meeting at Chequers

British Prime Minister Theresa May said U.S. President Donald Trump had previously advised her to sue the European Union as part of her Brexit strategy, disclosing a piece of advice Trump said last week she had ignored.

“He told me I should sue the EU,” May told BBC television. “Sue the EU. Not go into negotiations – sue them.”

May pointed out that Trump, who was visiting Britain, had also advised that now she was in a negotiation, she should not walk away.

“I want us to be able to sit down to negotiate the best deal for Britain,” May said.

Trump said in an interview published on Friday that May had not followed his advice on Brexit – one of a number of comments that were seen as a damning critique of her exit plans and added fuel to the raging debate over May’s plans to leave the EU.

The president later used a news conference with May to play down his earlier remarks, saying he understood why she had found the advice “a little bit tough”. Trump also said the United States and Britain could secure a “great” post-Brexit trade deal.

Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June 2016 and the issue has dominated the political landscape since.

With less than nine months to go before the country is due to leave the EU next March, the political elite and business leaders remain deeply divided over what form Brexit should take.

 

Meanwhile, Trump played golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland on Sunday on the final day of his visit to Britain.

Trump, wearing a white cap, was seen by two Reuters reporters on the course at Turnberry, along with several buggies carrying golf equipment and security personnel.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I must admit I felt sorry for May having to put up with that ignorant slob Trump but I do wish she’d been honest with us. As absurd as the idea of suing the EU sounds, I seriously doubt he gave her any advice/suggestion at all.
    It’s just another one of his lies to “big himself up”.
    Had May said that, I’d have been first in the queue to hold her hand!
    One of the most right wing journalists we get on TV did say she wished May had asked the CNN journalist to ask her a question…..or for the UK journalists to have given up their question to the CNN journalist just to show Trump we do not accept his stifling of free speech. That would have been a slap in the face that would have sent Trump straight to Helsinki and some “man hugs” from “Vlad the real Dad”.

  • #’~A*QXm(>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^

    Trump has merely confirmed that he is a harebrained jerk who would do a great service to his country and the rest of mankind to disappear.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      As if anymore evidence was needed. I nearly choked on my toast and marmalade when I heard that one this morning.
      I’m thinking of suing the American people for foisting that idiot Trump on the world and for giving him the opportunity to abuse that little old lady who lives in Windsor Castle. Apparently the rest of the royals refused to be part of the show.

  • Muffin the Mule

    😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🤡 Did he say what for?

    • A is B

      Too many reasons. If the brits had a real leader they would tell the EU where to get off and start to do their own trade deals and stop paying money into it and no lump some either, infact they should go for a refund. Did you see Junker the other day? If he wasn’t smashed he should be in hospital but unfortunately some people choose to ignore little things like this.

      • Neroli

        I agree we should just walk! As for Junker he was definitely out of his brains, he’s and embarrassment! Sciatica indeed! The sooner UK gets out the better

        • NuffSaid

          Just walk? And then what?

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Leave them alone NS they’re still living out the fantasies of 2016. They don’t seem to realise things have moved on and just like that nasty crash with reality called Trump that turned up last week and put pay to the “special relationship” and trade deal that will emerge from it, after two years of flaffing around May comes up with a plan to leave and none of them want it.
            Let them walk, they’ll get about as far as Juncker with his sciatica!

        • Gipsy Eyes

          As I said the other day to another heartless clown from your neck of the political woods, even if Juncker does have a drink problem, he deserves our sympathy, not our derision!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        So what is May supposed to sue the EU for?

