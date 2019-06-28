Elam members disrupt Varosha protest

Scuffles broke out at a protest over Varosha held on Friday evening outside the presidential palace between members of Elam and protesters who said the far-right party has no place at a pro-unification demonstration.

The arrival of Elam caused a commotion with tensions beginning to rise after Elam members removed a banner that was previously positioned by protesters, and replacing it with one with Greek flags depicting Cyprus in the centre.

The Elam members were asked by protesters to leave as the demonstration was one in favour of the reunification of Cyprus.This incited a violent reaction from Elam members and some scuffles broke out.

The Elam members finally moved away from the protesters to stand on an opposite road, while protesters continued to jeer at them and chant “Eoka B murderers”.

Hundreds of people had responded to the call by Famagusta Mayor Alexis Galanos to protest the recent developments regarding Varosha. The president was due to meet Galanos during the protest.

Six buses were arranged to transfer groups of people from various parts of the island. Among the attendees were also a number of MPs, state officials, and former state officials.

Banners were lifted with slogans such as ‘save Famagusta’, ‘freedom to Cyprus’, ‘reunification the only solution’, and ‘return to the negotiations table’, while flags waved the word ‘peace’ in both Greek and Turkish.

The decision to stage Friday’s demonstration was taken last week during an extraordinary meeting of the Famagusta municipal council.

The council decided to draw up a memorandum to highlight the need for Famagusta to return to the forefront of discussions of the UN Security Council, which it said must implement the relevant resolutions.

UNSC resolution 550 (1984) ‘considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations’.

After the demonstration, the memorandum was also to be handed to the embassies of the five special members of the Security Council, and also addressed to UN envoy Jane Holl Lute, the European Union House in Cyprus, as well as to parliamentary parties.

Last week, Galanos said that Varosha should become a top priority for the government because “if we lose Varosha, we lose the last step to a solution.”

The government on Friday confirmed that President Nicos Anastasiades had sent a letter concerning the latest developments on Varosha to the UN Secretary-General this week.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou confirmed it concerned the announcement by the Turkish Cypriot side on an inventory on the properties in the closed-off town of Varosha and talk that it would open under Turkish Cypriot administration.

Prodromou said Anastasiades reiterated his proposal, which he had also submitted in writing to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for setting up a bicommunal technical committee for the redevelopment and resettlement of Varosha and seek EU funding for the committee’s operations and technical support by the UN to secure the demilitarisation of the town.

Reports on Friday said Anastasiades was to brief political leaders on the latest developments on the Famagusta issue and the EEZ during separate meetings with each of them.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Thursday said he was the one in charge of taking decisions on issues such as the closed-off town of Varosha in Famagusta instead of just being informed after the fact by ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay.