Failing to understand why Brexit has to be so complicated

Call me naive, thick, ill-read, or just unable to understand complex political matters, but for the life of me I simply fail to grasp why this whole Brexit business appears so complex, and so hard to follow, when disengaging from an arrangement of which we no longer wish to be a part.

Basically, leavers simply had no appetite for continuing to be virtually governed by an administration where those administering the rules had not been elected by us to set the scene – nor were able to reflect our particular culture.

Why is it all so confusing, so divisive, apparently so difficult to accomplish, and so long drawn out? In essence, all we seek is a straightforward disengagement which ought not to involve all this to-ing and fro-Ing, all this endless discussion and ill-will, but as yet, no outcome? This outcome is that on which the British electorate clearly and unequivocally voted.

Am I alone in feeling cast away towards an island of discontent, carried along on a tide of muddle, incompetence, and misleading rhetoric which is far from reassuring in terms of achieving a solution satisfying the millions who made their choice entirely plain?

Clive Turner, Paphos