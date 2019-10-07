Police take statements from women in racist car-park incident

The four women involved in a racist attack in Larnaca which was recorded on a mobile phone and posted on social media were questioned by police on Sunday.

According to a Russian woman, three Greek Cypriot women hit a parked car in a parking place in Larnaca on Saturday evening at around 8.30pm and were about to drive off when she ran after them, at the same time taking pictures with her phone

The video shows three Greek Cypriot women getting out of the car shouting at the Russian woman, while one of them allegedly hit her in the face. The Russian recorded the incident and later posted it on social media.

Police on Sunday seized the mobile phone with the recording and photos and announced they would examine video footage from cameras in the area to obtain more information.

The incident was condemned by a number of political parties and Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottidou.

Former Disy MP Andreas Themistocleous also commented, posting on social media that “this fight which is like one of thousands of fights among women has turned into a bitching contest”.