November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipality database to undergo overhaul

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Paphos municipality is consolidating and updating its databases in order to better serve citizens directly, they announced.

As part of continued efforts to create a smart and digital city, the mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonos signed an agreement with Infocredit Group Ltd with this in mind, a municipality spokesman said.

“The database of the municipality of Paphos which is segmented will be consolidated and updated with the correct data, so that the public can have direct electronic information of both their rights and obligations to the local authority,’ he said.

In the meantime, the municipality will have a more equitable and rational policy towards each of its citizens, he added.

The procedure to be followed is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and will start within the next few days and will be completed within eight months.

Paphos is already implementing a number of other actions in the framework of a European programme ‘Development of smart city applications in the municipalities of Cyprus, Crete and North Aegean’ known as the ‘smart cities.

The ‘Integrated Business Plan’ for the transformation of Paphos into a “smart city” has already been developed under the programme, while a pioneering application with augmented reality technology is underway as well as a study on ‘branding’ Paphos.

The smart cities project is implemented in the framework of the Interreg V-A Greece-Cyprus 2014-2020 co-operation programme and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and national resources of Greece and Cyprus.

The municipality of Paphos participates as a lead partner, while the Paphos twinned municipalities of Chania and Lesvos participate as partners.

 

 

Related posts

Over 100 traffic cameras on the way, police chief says

Peter Michael

Kouklia wants control over Aphrodite’s Rock and surrounding areas

Bejay Browne

Islandwide search for a young theatre star for ‘High School Musical’

Bejay Browne

Cannabis suspect arrested in Polis

Staff Reporter

Security Council briefing on Cyprus on the same day as Berlin tripartite

Source: Cyprus News Agency

House President Syllouris and delegation to visit China

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign