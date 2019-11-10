November 10, 2019

Video highlights owls’ role in keeping down rodents (video)

A lot has been said about how important barn owls are to keeping down the rodent population and a video posted by the Forestry Department underlines that.

A pair of owls can kill between 3,000 and 6,000 year, way more than any rat poison can hope to without causing all the additional harm to nature and other animals.

The video from inside an owls’ nest shows just how many they catch in just one night.

In December the government said it was to prepare a national action plan for using barn owls to control rodents.

It is expected that the use of the bird, whose population has decreased in recent years due to human activities and loss of habitat, will also contribute to its conservation.

From the mid-1990s until now, the game fund has placed and is looking after more than 200 nests in agricultural and livestock in an effort to spur growth in the population of barn owls.

Ανθρωποπούλι!

Γίνεται λόγος τα τελευταία χρόνια για το ανθρωποπούλι και τη σημασία του στη βιολογική καταπολέμηση των τρωκτικών. Ένα ζευγάρι ανθρωποπουλιών μπορεί να τραφεί με 3000 έως 6000 τρωκτικά τον χρόνο, ένας αριθμός που δεν μπορεί να πετύχει κανένα τρωκτικοκτόνο και κανένα χημικό σκεύασμα, που το κόστος και η ζημιά που κάνουν στο περιβάλλον είναι σε όλους μας γνωστά. Το βιντεάκι παρουσιάζει ένα ζευγάρι ανθρωποπουλιών και τον αριθμό τρωκτικών που φέρνουν στη φωλιά για τους νεοσσούς τους μέσα σε ένα μόνο βράδυ. Έρευνα – παραγωγή Χάρης Νικολάου Δασικός Λειτουργός

Posted by Τμήμα Δασών on Friday, 8 November 2019

