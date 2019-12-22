December 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arson destroys couple’s two cars in Limassol

By Katy Turner042

Two cars belonging to the same couple in Limassol have been completely destroyed after they were discovered in flames at dawn.

The damages are estimated at over €30,000.

The fire broke out at 4.15 on Sunday morning when unknown people set fire to a car belonging to a 32-year-old woman while it was in the parking lot of the apartment block where she lives. The blaze also destroyed the car of her 28-year-old husband.

The fire was put out by the fire brigade but it also damaged the garage area.

Initial examinations by police and the fire brigade put the fire down to a malicious act.

The couple could not name anyone who may be behind it as they said they don’t have any differences with anyone, while the authorities believe financial differences may be behind it.

 


