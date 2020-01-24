January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bad tenants beware, House passes tougher eviction law

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The amendment to the rent control law making it easier to evict bad tenants was passed by the House plenum on Friday.

It was passed with 31 votes in favour, 15 against and two abstentions.

The bill reduces the eviction process for tenants refusing to pay rent, to six months.

According to the newly passed law, if tenants delay paying by just one rent for more than 21 days, the property owners have the right to initiate an eviction process.

Tenants will have 14 days to pay. If they fail to do so, a judge will decide within a few days whether to issue an eviction order or not. After the eviction order is issued, tenants will have 90 days to leave.

The law concerns new cases and not those already filed with the rent control court.

 


