‘Welcome to the new normal’

As of Tuesday, corporate clients will pay a fee on their deposits, which will end up affecting consumers ultimately

By Elias Hazou

AS OF Tuesday, Cypriot banks begin charging corporate clients a fee on their deposits, turning the traditional concept of banking on its head. Lenders say they’ve got no choice, since they themselves are paying a vig for parking their reserves with the European Central Bank. For now, non-corporate depositors here are being spared negative interest rates – but for how long?

On Tuesday, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) joins Hellenic Bank in charging certain corporate clients a fee on their deposits. Broadly, it will charge a negative interest rate of minus 0.4 per cent monthly on the available account balance, but only on that amount that is over and above €100,000. The first €100,000 is exempt.

Like other lenders, Bank of Cyprus itself pays the European Central Bank (ECB) a fee of 0.5 per cent for keeping its excess liquidity there.

But the bank’s Negative Interest Rate Policy (or Nirp) is a selective one.

Michalis Persianis, Bank of Cyprus’ Corporate Affairs Director, tells the Sunday Mail that at this stage they will charge 0.4 interest on deposits, but only for certain large corporate clients – for instance semi-governmental organisations like the Electricity Authority of Cyprus who have millions of euro in their accounts.

Exempt will be education-related entities (private schools, colleges), provident funds and NGOs.

“It’s the new normal,” Persianis says of negative interest rates.

Indeed, although Nirp and quantitative easing alike have failed to achieve their nominal objective – to stimulate growth through increased spending by discouraging saving – they appear stuck on an endlessly spinning hamster wheel.

According to Ellen Brown, writing for Truthdig website (‘The Disaster of Negative Interest Rates’, September 29, 2019):

“…negative interest rates as follow-up and addition to massive QE were effective in keeping the Eurozone glued together because they allowed countries to stay afloat that cannot, but would need to, print their own money to stay afloat. They did so by making funding plentiful and nearly free, or free, or more than free.”

Otherwise stated, the price of money – the interest rate – has been tinkered with so that money no longer bears any meaning.

Savvakis Savvides, an economist and former senior manager at the Cyprus Development Bank, likens Nirp to the thin end of the wedge.

“Negative interest rates on corporate clients’ accounts mean that the banks are granted a right to be taxing the productive economic agents of the country.

“Banking is not a luxury that companies and households can do without or opt out from. A payments system is an absolute necessity in a modern society as there is no other option available to function and participate in economic activity. If there was a public banking service in place for example, then maybe there would be another (probably much cheaper) choice.”

He added: “In addition, it would also put in place a competitive hurdle for the private banks to jump over. The idea is that in a healthy economy private banks compete for the business of their customers and that this ensures that value is delivered.

“However, in the current situation in Cyprus banks functioning in a highly indebted economy, rather than competing, have become an informal cartel. Banks seek to use this cartel power to earn the income which they lose from their inability to provide new loans. Moreover, the government seems to be facilitating and accommodating the private banks to extract monopoly charges and profits from people and enterprises of the country.”

According to Savvides, money has no intrinsic value.

“It gains value and therefore has a price (the interest) when one can benefit from using it for a time (by borrowing). For this to happen however borrowers should be creditworthy and there should be sufficient domestic demand. In Cyprus we have neither. Enterprises and households are highly indebted and generally cannot repay their existing debts. So they are not creditworthy to receive another loan. Moreover, because domestic demand suffers as a result of the indebtedness there are not many viable investment opportunities in the economy.”

The economist predicts that negative interest rates will hurt the Cyprus economy further.

“These only serve the interests of the zombie banking system that we ended up having. The notion put forward by the government, that we must save the banks at all costs in order to rebuild the economy, is blatantly wrong. It’s like putting the cart before the horse. Without the fundamentals for an economic recovery in place – notably the reduction of debt and with new public sector viable expenditure- banks have no role other than being parasitic to the economy.”

Whereas some won’t shed a tear for cash-rich corporations being forced to pay for holding their deposits in a bank, that’s missing the point, says Loukas Aristodemou, head of the Association for the Protection of Consumers and Quality of Life, a registered NGO.

“At some point, businesses will pass these costs onto consumers. What goes around, comes around,” he comments.

And, he hastens to add, it’s not as if ‘the little guy’ is being let off the hook.

“Look at all the miscellaneous commissions that banks are charging regular customers. They may call it something else, like ‘account maintenance fees’, but in effect you’re being made to pay for keeping your cash with them.”

Aristodemou will be attending a session of the House ethics committee on March 4, where MPs will be revisiting the matter of bank charges and commissions.

The governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) is expected to be present.

The CBC has been compiling and comparing data on bank fees from here and overseas and is expected to present its findings to the finance minister in the coming days.

The matter came to the fore last November when Bank of Cyprus telegraphed a pending hike on its commissions and charges, pertaining to services such as processing utility bill payments, cash withdrawals and cheque issuance.

In several cases, the charges were set to double – prompting some MPs to liken these to a poll tax.

At the time the lender said its goal was to cut its costs by incentivising use of its digital platforms – but lawmakers said this was punishing people such as the elderly who aren’t tech savvy.

The increased fees had been due to come into force on January 13. Bank of Cyprus eventually walked back them back after the issue got a lot of traction in the media.

Still, it’s understood the lender put its plans on hold temporarily – the hikes are expected to kick in later this year.

Current legislation affords the finance minister the authority to force banks to amend their fees.

The law in question is the ‘Comparability of fees related to payment accounts, payment account switching and access to payment accounts Law of 2017’.

Under Section 19, where the Central Bank determines that fees charged by credit institutions for payment services are ‘unreasonable’, it makes a relevant recommendation to the finance minister.

The recommendation factors in various criteria, one of which must be national income levels.

But the law is fuzzy, in that it doesn’t define what ‘unreasonable fees’ are.

Based on the Central Bank’s guidance, the finance minister may then issue a decree concerning payment services fees. The decree is published in the government gazette, acquiring the force of law.