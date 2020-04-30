April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

PSG crowned French champions

By Reuters News Service00
Paris Saint Germain players celebrate last year's title win. This season, they had a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was suspended

Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government’s measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that ‘the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, would not be able to resume’.



Related posts

Finishing season will be good for football, says Mourinho

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: relaxations will ‘bring sports back to normal’ Koa says (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou

On this day in 1994: Senna killed in Imola crash

Reuters News Service

Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one day

Press Association

‘Virus can affect football calendar for years’

Reuters News Service

Police want power to call off English season if fans break rules

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign