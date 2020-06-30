June 30, 2020

Police investigate death of couple in Lakatamia as possible murder-suicide (Update 1)

By Annette Chrysostomou0195
Police are investigating a possible murder and suicide after two bodies were found in an apartment in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia on Monday evening.

According to police the couple, 56-year-old Christakis Christodoulou and 44-year-old Niki Sieftali, were last seen on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said a relative of Christodoulou searched for him and found the two bodies in the apartment at around 9.30pm.

Various items were found at the scene, including a double-barreled shotgun.

The injuries which killed the couple are believed to have been caused by gunshots.

Asked if the possibility of a murder and suicide was being considered, Andreou said that “it is certainly a serious possibility that we are investigating, while with the facts we are aware of so far it seems that the involvement of a third party is excluded.”

A post mortem to be carried out on Wednesday is expected to reveal the causes of the deaths.



