July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

13 tiny but deadly creatures

By CM Guest Columnist00
Box jellyfish may be no bigger than a cubic centimetre but once they sting they cause muscle spasms, severe hypertension, and cardiac failure.

Box jellyfish may be no bigger than a cubic centimetre but once they sting they cause muscle spasms, severe hypertension, and cardiac failure.

The Asian giant hornet is only as big as a human thumb but its sting causes paralysis, multiple organ failure, and death.

The Asian giant hornet is only as big as a human thumb but its sting causes paralysis, multiple organ failure, and death.

Mosquitoes are the reason for most human deaths in comparison to any other insect. They can be carriers of malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, encephalitis and West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes are the reason for most human deaths in comparison to any other insect. They can be carriers of malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, encephalitis and West Nile virus.

About 300,000 people are infected by the tsetse fly every year. The fly’s appetite for human blood causes the transmission of a debilitating disease - trypanosomiasis which results into the swelling of the brain.

About 300,000 people are infected by the tsetse fly every year. The fly’s appetite for human blood causes the transmission of a debilitating disease - trypanosomiasis which results into the swelling of the brain.

Being given the title of the deadliest scorpion in the world, the Indian red scorpion grows up to 90mm in size. If its sting is left untreated it can cause cardiovascular abnormalities, respiratory paralysis and even death.

Being given the title of the deadliest scorpion in the world, the Indian red scorpion grows up to 90mm in size. If its sting is left untreated it can cause cardiovascular abnormalities, respiratory paralysis and even death.

Despite their 5cm body size, blue-ringed octopuses have a venom 1000 times more powerful than cyanide causing muscle paralysis and respiratory arrest.

Despite their 5cm body size, blue-ringed octopuses have a venom 1000 times more powerful than cyanide causing muscle paralysis and respiratory arrest.

Flamboyant cuttlefish’s flashy appearance serves as a warning sign of it toxicity, as its venom is 1,000 times the toxicity of cyanide.

Flamboyant cuttlefish’s flashy appearance serves as a warning sign of it toxicity, as its venom is 1,000 times the toxicity of cyanide.

Harvester ants’ bite is not fatal, but they do remain venomous causing a very intense fiery pain.

Harvester ants’ bite is not fatal, but they do remain venomous causing a very intense fiery pain.

Blue dragons' diet includes venomous creatures. They later use the venom of their prey to create their powerful sting.

Blue dragons' diet includes venomous creatures. They later use the venom of their prey to create their powerful sting.

Parasites called schistosomiasis which live in freshwater snails, can enter people’s skin and lay their eggs and live in there for decades, causing the death of about 200,000 people per year.

Parasites called schistosomiasis which live in freshwater snails, can enter people’s skin and lay their eggs and live in there for decades, causing the death of about 200,000 people per year.

The Golden dart frogs may be beautiful creatures, but they carry enough toxin to kill 10 to 20 grown up men.

The Golden dart frogs may be beautiful creatures, but they carry enough toxin to kill 10 to 20 grown up men.

The stunning appearance of the Lonomia caterpillar may seem inviting to touch, but upon touch it can cause haemorrhaging and severe blood clots.

The stunning appearance of the Lonomia caterpillar may seem inviting to touch, but upon touch it can cause haemorrhaging and severe blood clots.

The Brazilian wondering spider, can be found in South Africa and it delivers a bite that can cause vertigo, hypothermia, erratic blood pressure, convulsions and sweating shock.

The Brazilian wondering spider, can be found in South Africa and it delivers a bite that can cause vertigo, hypothermia, erratic blood pressure, convulsions and sweating shock.



Related posts

Witness the day the asteroid struck in jaw-dropping virtual reality! (360 video)

CM Guest Columnist

Tornado VR experience

CM Guest Columnist

How animals see the world

CM Guest Columnist

Mars – The Red Planet 360 VR Documentary

CM Guest Columnist

15 animals that can survive the longest without food and water

CM Guest Columnist

360° rafting on Zambezi River, Zambia-Zimbabwe

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign