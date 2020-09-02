September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Second red alert this week, 42C inland on Thursday

By Staff Reporter00

The Met Office has issued a red alert for extreme high temperatures for Thursday, the second such warning this week.

In an announcement, the Met Office said that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 42 C inland and around 36 C over the mountains.

The alert is in force from 12 noon to 5 pm on Thursday.

“Take action, extreme high temperatures are expected. Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Act on advice given by authorities. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns,” the Met Office said.

The first red alert this summer was issued for Monday when temperatures soared to 44 C inland.

The maximum temperature at 3 pm on Wednesday was 40 C in Nicosia.

Cyprus has seen sizzling hot temperatures for much of July and August. The Met Office forecasts temperatures to edge up even further on Friday, dropping slightly on the weekend but remaining well above average for the time of year.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Man went to work instead of self-isolating

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Education ministry submits proposal to upgrade e-learning

Staff Reporter

Justice minister seeks ways to speed up passing of crucial reform bills

Nick Theodoulou

MPs pledge to speed up code of conduct

Staff Reporter

With 2,000 cases pending, bar association has failed says chairman

George Psyllides

President to ask for citizenship programme probe, House seeks legal advice over leaked papers (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign