September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Injured foreigners thought to have self inflicted wounds

By Annette Chrysostomou0119
A couple of foreigners found injured in Paphos on Thursday afternoon are believed to have caused the wounds themselves, police said on Friday.

At 6.05pm police were notified that two injured people were found on Athinas street in Paphos.

Officers at the scene found an injured couple, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

Both were taken to Paphos general hospital.

Police were initially told a fight took place but later found that no third person had been present.

Further investigations showed the two people were injured by broken glass found in the apartment in the basement of the building where they live.

The 20-year-old suffered a deep injury to her right leg and small bruises, while the 22-year-old injured his right hand.

According to the doctors who treated them, both were under the influence of drugs and the wounds are thought to be self-inflicted.

The man left the hospital while the woman was detained as a precaution.



