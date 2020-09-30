In absence of crowds independence parade to be broadcast on TV

Cyprus will mark the 60th anniversary of its independence on Thursday with a military parade although festivities will be kept to the minimum due to the social distancing measures in place.

In the absence of President Nicos Anastasiades, who will be in Brussels for the EU leaders’ meeting taking place on Thursday and Friday, House Speaker Demetris Syllouris will take the salute.

The parade will start at 11am along Iosif Hadjiosif avenue in Strovolos, starting with a 21-gun salute and the singing of the national anthem. Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and National Guard Chief Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis will also be present.

As no audience is allowed, the parade will be broadcast live on TV.

State officials of other countries will also attend.

The Greek government will be represented by the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos who will be accompanied by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Konstantinos Floros.

Police said that some roads will be temporarily closed on Thursday morning due to the parade.

This concerns part of Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, from the intersection with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, to the intersection with Athalassa Avenue, between 7am and 1.30pm.

Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, from the roundabout on Tseri Avenue to the intersection with Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, will be closed between 5.30 and 1.30pm.

Dimitri Vikela street, from the intersection with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, to the small roundabout with Anexartisias Avenue (GSP), will be closed between 5.30 am and 1.30 pm.

Between 9am and 1pm the section of Perikleous street, from the intersection with Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, to the junction with Giannitson Street, will also be closed.

The section of Stavrou Avenue from the intersection with Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, to the junction with Giannitson Street, will be closed between 9am and 1.30pm. During the same period, traffic will be temporarily cut off, in the section of Athalassa Avenue, from the intersection with Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, to the junction with Limassol Avenue, in order to facilitate the departure of all motorised and pedestrian sections that will take part in the parade.

The use of drones over the axis of the parade is prohibited, police said.





