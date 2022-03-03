Cannabis arrest

March 3, 2022

A 23-year-old Xylophagou resident has been arrested for cannabis possession, Famagusta police said on Thursday.

According to police, officers stopped the man’s car around 10.45pm on Wednesday as part of routine traffic checks, and proceeded to a search after noticing the strong smell of cannabis.

The search revealed an open tobacco pack which contained a quantity of cannabis.

The 23-year-old was arrested on the spot and was taken along with his vehicle to Xylophagou police station where the district’s drug squad (Ykan) was called to perform further checks.

Ykan officers found a larger quantity of cannabis in the car, amounting to 2.687 grams.

A narcotest performed on the man came back positive and saliva samples were sent to the state laboratory for further analysis.

The 23-year-old was charged in writing and will face the court on a later date.

