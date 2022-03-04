March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some 200 Russians board repatriation flight to Moscow from Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko015

Around 200 Russians living in Cyprus boarded a repatriation flight to Moscow at Larnaca airport on Friday.

The flight, operated by Russia state airline Aeroflot, was organised by the Russian embassy in Cyprus.

It arrived empty from Moscow at 1.15pm and left Larnaca airport at 2.45pm.

The last commercial Aeroflot flight left Cyprus on February 28, before the island joined the EU ban on Russian aircraft.

Meanwhile, travel booking software provider Sabre Corp SABR.O said on Thursday it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, hurting the Russian flag carrier’s ability to sell tickets.

Also, Russian citizens in Cyprus have received threats and insulting comments, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy, ​​which urges its citizens not to get involved in provocations.

On Wednesday, the Russian embassy said in a statement several Russian citizens in Cyprus have been the subject of threats following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The statement urged Russians “not to respond to provocations, but to report them immediately to the embassy,” comparing the reported threats to a witch hunt.

Related Posts

Grain importers and livestock breeders sound alarm over price surge

Anna Savva

Aid for Ukraine being shipped on Tuesday

Anna Savva

Supreme court orders woman released from Menoyia

Anna Savva

Cyprus the leading EIB beneficiary

Kyriacos Nicolaou

State can manage consequences of Ukraine invasion, spokesman says after palace meeting

Antigoni Pitta

Akamas villages enraged by municipal reforms that split them up

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign