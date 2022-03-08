March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Plus celebrating first-year milestone with €35K competition

By Press Release066
lidl plus giveaway

Lidl Plus is celebrating its first year of operation with a big weekly competition, running till April 23, 2022, which will reward 10 lucky Lidl Plus app users with prizes of total value €35,000. The 10 winners will be selected via a random draw, with each receiving €3,500 in cash.

1 easter lidl plus 1920x cyΕΝ

Participating in the competition is very simple:

  1. Download the Lidl Plus app for free from the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery
  2. Then, create an account quickly and easily
  3. Finally, fill in and submit the form you find at lidl.com.cy (only once is enough) and you will automatically enter the weekly draws

If you are already a Lidl Plus app user and have an account, then all you have to do is just fill out and submit the form which you will find at lidl.com.cy. Multiple participation in the competition is not possible, and each participant can only win once.

Lidl Plus is constantly evolving by designing new actions that reward consumers who trust Lidl Cyprus for their purchases. At the same time, it is updated on an ongoing basis with new features, content and opportunities to participate in surveys, as well as more features, for additional integrated services.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

BrainRocket providing broad relief to Ukraine refugees

Press Release

TUS Airways announces new flight destinations

Press Release

Answear profits from fashion line to go to Ukraine relief

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus backs resuscitation training scheme for athletes

Press Release

Lidl’s mind REset youth eco-entrepreneurship scheme a success

Press Release

Change in the shareholding structure of RCB Bank Ltd

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign