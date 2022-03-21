‘Day after’ for Cyprus trade, investments the focus of PwC-backed summit

The ‘day after’ for ties between the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Greece, with an emphasis on trade and investments, were the main focus of the Economist’s Sixth London Business Summit, which took place on March 21, 2022 at the London Stock Exchange.
PwC Cyprus was the Platinum Sponsor of the event, titled: ‘UK – Greece – Cyprus: taking trade and investment to the next level’.
In light of the war in Ukraine, coupled with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, speakers analysed ways for Cyprus and Greece to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth, while attracting foreign investments and boosting ties with the United Kingdom.
Speakers included ministers, diplomats, party leaders, senior executives of large organisations and corporations, esteemed academics from the fields of economics, financial services, energy and business administration; the heads of investment promotion agencies in Greece and Cyprus, as well as investors active in various sectors of the economy.
The discussion focused on the current situation in Cyprus and Greece amid these particularly fragile times, as well as the East-Med countries’ prospects for exiting the crisis.
Speakers also attempted to shed light on opportunities to secure financing from the Recovery Plan, while stressing how vital investments are for the region, and that the key to promoting investments is a stable environment. Additionally, a significant portion of the summit addressed the broader region’s energy and innovation sectors, and the investment opportunities arising for these vitally important industries.
Addressing the summit, PwC Cyprus CEO and Chairman, Philippos Soseilos, noted that today’s speed of decision-making and pace of execution is becoming a clear source of competitive advantage.
“I believe this realisation has a huge impact on the way we lead our organisations and on the necessary cultural attributes for success that include trust, innovation and new forms of collaboration,” he said.
CEO Soseilos highlighted the fact that, now, more than ever, there is a great need to accelerate towards a more diversified, agile and productive economy, as well as the important responsibility of pivoting together.