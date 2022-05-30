May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

MAP S.Platis Group wins ‘Best Regulatory Consultancy-Europe’

By Press Release04
alexandros constantinou map s.platis group director

MAP S.Platis Group has received the Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe award at the 2022 RegTech Insight Europe Awards.

The RegTech Insight Europe Awards recognise solution providers that have stood out and helped global financial services firms comply effectively with the rapidly-evolving, ever more complex, regulatory requirements across the international financial services industry.

“We are extremely proud to receive this award, which confirms our leading position as one of Europe’s top Financial Services Consulting Groups,” commented MAP S.Platis Group CEO Demetris Taxitaris. “This award is valuable to us, especially because it is given based on voting across the industry and is a testament to our quality services.

“We aim to continue to leverage our wider Group capabilities, technical expertise, and knowledge, to constantly improve and expand our service offerings and geographical reach,” he added.

“Finally, this award recognises our exceptional team of professionals, who are our business’ backbone, and who always go above and beyond to support any client’s needs, efficiently and effectively, while maintaining the highest level of service. A heartfelt thank you to all.”

Offering her congratulations to MAP S.Platis Group, A-Team Group CEO Angela Wilbraham noted that “this year’s RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry”.

For more information on comprehensive consultancy solutions, and to discuss your particular business’ needs, contact MAP S.Platis Group here.

Related Posts

‘Top Employer’ honours for Lidl Cyprus at Digital Marketing Awards

Press Release

BoC, SupportCY and Forestry Dept. drive to prevent fires

Press Release

BoC earns ‘Best Compliance Team’ silver at 2022 ICA Awards

Press Release

PwC to adopt four-day work week over July and August

Press Release

Alphamega marks Casino line launch with Paris competition

Press Release

Elias Neocleous, duo of firm’s women lawyers finalists in top awards

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign