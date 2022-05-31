Daily News Briefing

May 31, 2022

In today’s episode, the Pedieos linear park is getting a facelift with a budget of over €26 million, the municipalities of Nicosia, Lakatamia and Strovolos announced on Monday.

Elsewhere, demonstrators gathered outside Larnaca district court on Monday where former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos was on trial for assaulting a woman, aged 16 at the time, in 1981.

In other news, the island welcomed more than half a million visitors in the first four months of 2022 – nearly ten times the number registered in the same period last year.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

