November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis052
untitled 1

In today’s episode, the Holy Synod is set to meet this morning to discuss the next steps forward regarding the election of a new archbishop. In other news, Labour minister Kyriacos Koushos is to begin meetings this week with unions and labour associations over the cost-of-living allowance. And a row has been brewing over the status of the unrecognized, breakaway state in the north ‘TRNC’.

