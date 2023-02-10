February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Duster Commercial wins SUV laurels at What Car? Awards

By Press Release09
dacia duster commercial 3

The Dacia Duster Commercial has been crowned Best Commercial SUV at the What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards. The model, which has been recently enhanced with the brand’s bold new visual identity, impressed the renowned magazine and website’s judges with its practicality and exceptional value.

“The Duster Commercial represents stellar value for buyers, but there’s more than sheer cost in its favour – it’s every bit as practical as buyers will need, while offering a range of engines which deliver punchy performance as well as low running costs,” said What Car? Deputy Editor Darren Moss, commenting on the judges’ decision.

dacia duster commercial 1

For his part, Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, noted that: “businesses are feeling the pinch as operating costs continue to rise across the board. At Dacia, we work tirelessly to offer our hard-working customers the value for money and rugged reliability they need to get the job done.

“I’m pleased the What Car? judges have chosen to recognise those efforts,” he continued. “There’s very little that comes close to rivalling what the Duster Commercial offers, plus the availability of four-wheel drive makes it perfect for those businesses whose work can take them into more remote, harder to access areas.”

dacia duster commercial 2

Based on the well-proven Duster SUV, the Duster Commercial is homologated as an N1 commercial vehicle, and builds on the multi award-winning Duster’s robust and dependable nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area offering 1,623 litres of space and up to 503kg payload capacity.

The Duster Commercial is offered in two trim levels, Essential and Expression, both with generous levels of standard equipment. The model features a range of proven and efficient petrol and diesel engines, with outputs from 90hp to 150hp, covering a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. A six-speed manual transmission is fitted as standard, while Dacia’s six-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission is available exclusively with the TCe 150 engine.

