February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs to police suspect

By Staff Reporter00
A woman has been arrested after seemingly attempting to smuggle drugs to a person being held in custody at Paphos police station, it emerged on Friday.

This person has already been charged with possession.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, at around 2pm on Thursday, a 36-year-old woman went to the police holding cells to visit a specific person in custody.

While the visitor was in a specially designed room in the presence of a police officer, a nylon transparent bag with a small amount of cannabis allegedly fell from her jacket.

The 36-year-old was arrested and suspicions arose that she was allegedly transporting the drugs to hand over to the person being held there.

When questioned, she said the drugs were for her own use.

She was charged by Ykan drugs squad officers and released to be summoned later, while the possibility she was attempting to hand the drugs over to the detainee is investigated.

 

