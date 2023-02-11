February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Turkey to act against those involved in looting, says Erdogan

By Reuters News Service00
download (3)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by this week’s devastating earthquakesas the issue of security there came into focus.

“We’ve declared a state of emergency,” he said during a visit to the disaster zone. “It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs,” he said.

On Friday he said there had been looting in some areas. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.

The security in the quake zone has come into focus after the Austrian army suspended rescue operations there due to what its spokesperson called “an increasingly difficult security situation”.

Erdogan also said that hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey and that authorities would soon start the rebuilding process.

“We’ve planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands buildings,” he said. “We will start taking concrete steps within a few weeks.”

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043, he added.

Related Posts

Charles’ coronation emblem revealed, showing king’s love of nature

Reuters News Service

Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150

Reuters News Service

US adds 6 Chinese entities tied to balloon programme to export blacklist

Reuters News Service

Belgium detains two more EU lawmakers in graft investigation

Reuters News Service

US says it shot down object over Alaska, size of small car

Reuters News Service

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700 (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign