Starbucks: powering a new year, new dreams, new goals!

Every new year is a new beginning. A reason to take stock, to focus on what touched us and the feelings it created in us, to dream and to set new goals. Goals that, with a lot of effort, will take us where we want to go and make us happy.

This year, choose to be yourself, more than any other year. Choose to live as you love, with those you love! Choose the best for you and, most importantly, choose quality time with yourself.

Starbucks will always be the place where you can “date” the best version of yourself, enjoying great drinks, alone or with loved ones. Visit your nearest Starbucks store and look for the small pleasures that will give you the necessary impetus to start making all your new year aims come true.

Wonderful oat milk combinations

New Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte: The beloved Signature Espresso Roast, blended with the buttery flavour of macadamia and soft notes of caramel, in a wonderfully delicious creamy oat milk beverage. Topped with caramelised macadamia-flavored sugar to enhance your every moment.

New Honey & Hazelnut Oat Latte: Gentle honey notes merge with the intense Signature Espresso Roast, featuring a roasted hazelnut flavour and creamy oat milk. Starbucks’ new latte will partner you at any time of the day, elevating every moment with its deliciously smooth flavour and sweet honey topping.

Available in a cold version for those who enjoy their coffee cold all year round.

When chocolate meets pretzel: love at first sip

New Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate: If you’re a chocolate lover, this drink will pleasantly surprise you with its sweet and salty taste. Rich chocolate notes, chocolate whipped cream and crunchy pretzel bits are some of the magic ingredients of this drink. Highly desirable, highly delicious.

New Tribute Blend®: an ode to coffee

A delicious blend of four coffee origins and three processing methods from across the coffee belt, with notes of black cherry and spices. First created in 2011 to celebrate Starbucks’ 40th anniversary, Tribute Blend® is a tribute to the achievements of coffee growers throughout the coffee growing regions.

The blend’s herbal notes from Sumatra, chocolate Colombia, spices from Papua New Guinea and fruity Ethiopia, make up a perfectly balanced offering, fusing all three processing methods: wet wash, partial wash and the natural method. A perfect cup of coffee to take you through 2023!

New climate-friendly coffee accessories

Changing your small daily habits can make a difference! By introducing a reusable cup or thermos into your daily routine, you reduce use of plastic and paper cups, helping to cut down your environmental footprint.

Don’t forget, at Starbucks stores, each time you use your own reusable cup or thermos, you get 25 cents off your drink. At Starbucks stores, you’ll find a wide range of thermos, reusable cups and other coffee accessories in unique colours and designs that you’ll love. Choose your favourite, and make a difference by using it again and again!