February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Committee on Missing Persons thanks EU for €2.6m

By Gina Agapiou034
File photo of CMP members digging for remains

The European Union donated €2.6 million to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) which has identified over 1,000 persons from both Cypriot communities.

CMP on Thursday expressed its deep appreciation to the EU for its financial contribution which was received on February 9, 2023.

The committee noted how it relies on donor support to implement its bicommunal project that alleviates the suffering of the concerned families.

CMP was established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, under the auspices of the United Nations. The CMP project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus became operational in 2006 and is co-funded by the European Union.

Thus far, the EU has funded €35.9 million of CMP’s operations and is the committee’s largest financial contributor.

In 2023, these funds will support the CMP with its goal to identify and return the remains of missing individuals and to bring to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years.

So far, 1,028 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials, the announcement added.

To contact CMP’s office of the Greek Cypriot member call on +357 22400142 and for the office of the Turkish Cypriot member on +90 3922281586. For the office of the third (UN) member people can call on +357 22614362. Alternatively, email at [email protected].

 

 

Related Posts

Island goes carnival crazy in first post-pandemic festivities

Antigoni Pitta

Restaurant review: Mouson, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Geroskipou mammography centre calls on women to get screened

Gina Agapiou

Two arrested for drugs, stolen property

Gina Agapiou

Christodoulides’ election suggests ‘continued fiscal discipline’ – Moody’s

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Island-wide carnival parades this Sunday

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign