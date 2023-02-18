February 18, 2023

Free origami workshops

By Eleni Philippou00
Origami is a delicate art. The unique paper-folding technique from Japan has spread around the world with its famed swan, elephant and dragon paper creations. Now, a series of free origami-making workshops will bring the craft closer to Cyprus residents. An initiative by the Embassy of Japan presents four workshops in March in Nicosia and Limassol.

Leading the workshops and showcasing the art of origami will be Nippon Origami Association certified teacher Ioanna Christodoulou. Four sessions, completely cost-free await next month, taking place in Greek.

The first session will be on March 10 at Nicosia’s Aigaia School of Art & Design between 5.30pm and 7.30pm for those aged 16 and above. The following three workshops will all take place on the next day. At 10.30am, Aigaia School will welcome children for the workshop while in the afternoon Ioanna Christodolou will continue the sessions in Limassol.

Ypsonas Municipality will host two workshops on March 11. The children’s class will take place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm whilst adults can join the 5.30pm workshop. Though free to attend, interested participants can call the embassy (22-394800) for reservations and more information.

 

Origami-making Workshops

With Nippon Origami Association certified teacher, Ioanna Christodoulou. By the Embassy of Japan in Cyprus. March 10. Aigaia School of Art & Design, Nicosia. 5.30pm-7.30pm (for adults). March 11. Aigaia School of Art & Design, Nicosia. 10.30am-12.30pm (for children 10-16). Ypsonas Municipality, Limassol.  2.30pm-4.30pm (for children). 5.30pm-7.30pm (for adults). In Greek. Tel: 22-394800

