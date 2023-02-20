Lidl Food Academy makes Val’s Day a feast for romance

Lidl Cyprus once again celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way with an atmospheric dinner for two at the Lidl Food Academy. Ten couples enjoyed a romantic evening in the Academy’s idyllic setting, and savoured a luxurious seven-course dinner prepared exclusively for the occasion by the Academy’s top chefs.
Winners were selected in a Lidl Cyprus-Mix FM cooperation, where, during the Breakfast Show broadcast, all listeners and friends of the Academy had the chance to take part in the competition and claim an invitation at the specially-prepared Love on Menu dinner for Valentine’s Day.
Thereafter, at 8.30pm on February 14, by candlelight and surrounded by crimson roses, couples enjoyed a five-star service with a personal waiter, many surprises and the chefs’ luxurious dishes.
The evening’s specially-designed menu kicked off with a cool and aromatic glass of Passion Fruit Prosecco and continued with a delicious shrimp tempura amuse-bouche and panko with a sweet chili sauce.
For mains, couples enjoyed a Sous-Vide Prime Beef Tenderloin, Turmeric Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli, Crispy Onion and Black Pepper Sauce. The delicious meal was accompanied by fresh bread, a stunning focaccia with cherry tomatoes and aromatic truffle, as well as a unique Dino white melon sorbet with thyme honey.
Among the chefs’ further creations was flavoured octopus with lemongrass, with velvety avocado cream and cool mango sauce that impressed all guests, as well as a wonderful beetroot soup with sour cream, radish, Parmesan croutons, pecans and herb sprouts.
An exquisite dessert of jalapeno Dacquiose, almond bavarois, wild fruit mousse, gold leaf and red raspberry crumble was the finale of the dinner while the romantic atmosphere took off with strawberry madeleine petit fours with candied rose petals.
The Academy’s team once again gave their all to present an excellent gastronomical line-up inspired by Cypriot and European culture, giving a truly special experience to this year’s Valentine’s Day.
Through such events and its free cooking classes, Cyprus’ Lidl Food Academy continues to introduce young and old to well-made, home-cooked food, fresh ingredients and the joy of sharing, always with respect towards the planet and humankind.
