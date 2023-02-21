February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's Weather: Mostly clear with mountain showers

By Staff Reporter00
On Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with light showers expected mainly in the mountains. Winds will be variable, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 20 C in the interior, 19 C on the coasts and 11 degrees C in the higher mountains.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 5 C in the interior, 9 C on the coasts and 2 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form.

On Wednesday, the weather will initially be mostly clear with increased clouds expected to bring isolated mountain rains in the afternoon. On Thursday and Friday the weather will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers.

Temperatures over the next three days are not expected to change significantly, remaining above average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square is 34 cm.

