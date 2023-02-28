Fifth anniversary sees Melco Cyprus honour trailblazer staff

Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus’ first integrated resort, celebrated its fifth anniversary since opening the first licensed establishment in the Republic.
The Company celebrated employees who have been with the Company from its beginning, as colleagues paving the way for a business that will soon be employing a further 2,500 coworkers when City of Dreams Mediterranean opens its doors later this year.
Melco Cyprus currently administers a temporary casino in Limassol and three satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa, and Paphos, while developing the pioneering City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort project which aspires to be a gamechanger for the island’s tourism industry.
At an event held in Limassol on February 20, Melco Cyprus honoured 57 colleagues for being firstcomers to the team, gifting them with commemorative plaques as a token of appreciation.
Speaking at the event on behalf of Melco Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos Property General Manager Grant Johnson expressed his gratitude to them for their effort and dedication, acknowledging their trailblazing roles since the Company’s inception, as well as their help in establishing the Company as one of Cyprus’ biggest employers.
“This team has really stood at the forefront of the Company,” said Property General Manager Johnson.
“Five years ago, City of Dreams Mediterranean was a distant dream, but here we are now, just months away from its opening. You have helped us develop this organisation, and another 2,500 colleagues will soon join and follow in your footsteps.
“With the best yet to come, we look forward to creating a sustainable future in Cyprus together,” he continued.
“Melco Cyprus is aware of its key role in the growth of the tourism industry, and we will work tirelessly to ensure the country will emerge as a global premium destination for high-end entertainment and business tourism.”
Further to providing employment to hundreds of colleagues, Melco Cyprus, and its partner, CNS Group, have introduced unique and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives across its CSR strategic pillars, including youth, education, culture and heritage, and the environment, with the aim of creating a positive impact on all levels and making a difference in people’s lives.