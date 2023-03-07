March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Troodos Art Club hosts creative art classes in Phini

By Eleni Philippou00
Spring is a glorious time to venture out to Cyprus villages and see the blossoming almond trees and green fields. Here to offer one more reason to go on a road trip is the Troodos Art Club, which is organising arts and crafts workshops for children and adults at weekends. Some are coming up in March but fear not, the weekend workshops will run throughout the year as they are part of Heartland of Legends activities, funded by the deputy ministry of tourism.

On March 11 the workshop Printmaking with a Mountain Twist will take place at the Troodos Art Club in Phini. Two sessions will welcome artists of all levels, the first from 10am to 11.30am and the second from 12pm to 1.30pm. During the workshop, participants will experiment with linocut printmaking and no prior experience is needed. All art materials and instructions will be provided and this session welcomes adults and children above the age of 12. Places are limited so those interested should book (97 606456).

The following day, the Club will welcome young artists (aged 6 to 13) to immersive hands-on arts and crafts workshops. During the Little Artists in the Village session, children will be invited to be inspired by the season with the guidance of a professional artist, and create a unique artwork – a souvenir of their excursion. Several of these workshops will take place on one Sunday in April, June and November and each will follow a different theme.

March 12’s workshops will include two sessions, one at 10am and another at 12pm, during which parents can enjoy a walk in the village and a coffee at the traditional coffee shop next to the Troodos Art Club space while children attend the workshop.

 

Printmaking with a Mountain Twist

Linocut printmaking workshop. March 11. Troodos Art Club, Phini village. 10am-11.30am and 12pm-1.30pm. Free. Tel: 97-606456

Little Artists in the Village

Arts and crafts workshops for children 6-13. March 12. Troodos Art Club, Phini village. 10am-11.30am and 12pm-1.30pm. Free. Tel: 97-606456

