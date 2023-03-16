March 16, 2023

Arrested for attacking officers

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a police officer outside the Ayios Ioannis police station in Limassol, authorities reported on Thursday.

According to police, on Wednesday at around 8:40pm an officer approached the man and showed him a badge to run a routine check.

The 36-year-old reacted by repeatedly pushing the officer, who fell to the ground.

Other officers at the scene apprehended the man, who continued to resist arrest.

The first officer sustained injuries to his arm and shoulder.

The 36-year-old was eventually arrested.

