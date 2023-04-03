April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Got a Hellenic Bank card? You’ve got cashback

Hellenic banking

It always feels good when you get rewarded with cashback after a purchase. At a time of bloated accounts and rising expenses, earning while shopping is a no-brainer. With Hellenic Bank’s Mple rewards scheme, card holders get not loyalty points, but cash.

Mple is an innovative scheme that rewards customers for their trust in using Hellenic Bank cards, and helps cut down on shopping expenses. Every time a customer pays for a product or service using a Hellenic Bank card, with merchants participating in Blue, they’ll get a corresponding amount of cashback for purchases through the Mple Rewards app.

In addition to getting cashback from participating merchants, Hellenic customers can benefit from special offers geared exclusively to users of the Mple Rewards app – giving them the chance to earn even more cash.

Mple includes a wide range of businesses – the Sklavenitis supermarket chain, Stephanis electronic stores, Leroy Merlin, Petrolina, Agip, ENI and Shell petrol stations, the Beauty Line chain of stores, Holland & Barrett, bakeries and travel agents. So, Hellenic Bank customers can really save money shopping, while at the same time benefiting from exclusive offers.

Eligible for the Mple scheme are all holders of Hellenic Bank credit, debit and pre-paid cards. All you need to do is download and activate the Mple Rewards app, and register. The app is available at the App Store, Google Play and the Huawei App Gallery.

Using the Mple Rewards app, Hellenic Bank customers can also receive special offer alerts, check how much cashback they’ve collected, view their balance and select their preferred cashback settings.

Learn more about Hellenic’s Blue scheme and participating merchants, here: www.hellenicbank.com/mple

