Newcastle thrash West Ham, Man United back in top four

Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League’s top four as Callum Wilson’s double helped them to a 5-1 defeat of relegation-haunted West Ham United on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s side stunned their hosts with two goals inside the opening 13 minutes as West Ham’s defence dozed.

Wilson headed Newcastle in front after six minutes and Joelinton was then played onside to make it 2-0.

Kurt Zouma replied for West Ham before halftime with a header but almost immediately after the break Wilson capitalised on more comical defending to restore Newcastle’s two-goal lead.

Alexander Isak added to West Ham’s misery with a nonchalant finish from 35 metres after West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was hopelessly caught out of his area dealing with a long pass.

Newcastle’s fans were in full party mode when Joelinton made it five in stoppage time.

Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games while West Ham are 15th with 27 points and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb above Tottenham Hotspur and back into the top four.

The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Spurs and level with the Magpies in third.

United started brightly, forcing a series of corners and free kicks as Brentford pulled their outfield players behind the ball to try to close down space, and when the breakthrough came in the 27th minute it was from another set-piece.

A Brentford clearance from a corner only made it as far winger Antony on the edge of the box. He lofted it towards the head of Marcel Sabitzer, and Rashford met the Austrian’s bouncing knockdown with a sumptuous half-volley that gave David Raya no chance.

United keeper David de Gea almost gave Brentford a lifeline early in the second half when his attempted clearance cannoned into Ivan Toney, and the United keeper had to stand firm in the 67th minute to deny substitute Kevin Schade.

Brentford poured forward in the closing stages, but the closest they came to scoring was an audacious attempt at a chip from Toney that drifted harmlessly over the bar as the home side held on.