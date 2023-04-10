Larnaca’s inclusion on the Cyprus-Greece ferry link ‘will benefit everyone’ says Deputy Shipping Minister

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis called the addition of the Larnaca port to the Cyprus-Greece ferry link “a success for the country and for its economy.”

Speaking during the official presentation of the new programme for this summer, Hadjimanolis said the ferry link, which restarted last year after a 20-year hiatus, registered a huge demand, both for passengers and for companies operating it.

“More choice means better connection to Greece,” she said. “The addition of Larnaca to the existing link is certainly going to benefit everyone.”

The service is set to restart on May 31. The sale of tickets, which will begin on April 11, will be operated by Scandro Holding Ltd, the company operating the link, at www.scandroholding.com.

However, passengers wishing to travel to Greece from Larnaca will have to wait until July, as the first eight trips of the ferry link, one in May and seven in June, will only depart from Limassol.

July will offer six more trips from Limassol and the inaugural one from Larnaca, while August will feature seven trips operating from Larnaca only. The exact dates will be released later.

“A total of 7,412 passengers used the ferry link in its first year of operations after over 20 years,” Hadjimanolis said. “People have been waiting for an alternative to the plane for a while and the results were very satisfying.”

Moreover, a total of 2,250 vehicles, of which 1,920 were cars and 330 were mopeds or motorcycles, were transported on the ferry link last summer, in addition to 300 bicycles.

In addition to that, 205 pets, 199 dogs and 6 cats, also made the trip.

Prices will remain the same, regardless of the choice of departing port. The cheapest return tickets for adults, with a simple seating arrangement, are set at €76 while a second-class cabin return ticket will cost €80. The respective one-way tickets are €38 and €40.

“The sea is Cyprus’ most important resource and, as such, it needs to be properly put to use,” Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras, also present during the event, said. “We all depend on it and the ferry link has proven able to provide a very valid alternative to flights.

“Cyprus is too small a country to have options only in one city rather than another one. If Limassol succeeds, and it did as far as the ferry link is concerned, then Larnaca can also do so.”

The Daleela ferry, which made a total of 22 voyages last summer, will also operate the link in 2023.

Elias Soulis, the director and representative of operating company Scandro Holdings, said the reviews received from passengers regarding the state of the ferry were overwhelmingly positive.

“We are very satisfied that our ferry was appreciated,” he said, adding that passengers this summer will also be able to enjoy a restaurant, a cafeteria, a mini market and a casino on board.

“In addition to that, a doctor will be on call 24/7,” he said.

“The addition to Larnaca will support the local community and strengthen the tourism product of both the city and of the entire country.”